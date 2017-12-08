In the tradition of introducing our listeners to new artists we think you’ll like, we at XRT are excited to present Jane Ellen Bryant. Fans of Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi, or any woman with a powerhouse voice will be delighted to hear a live performance from Jane this Sunday, December 10th at 4 pm. Just head to 93xrt.com for the live webcast!

And for a preview of Jane Ellen Bryant, check out her new single “All In My Head”



And awesome music video for the song “TWENTIES”



