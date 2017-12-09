One of America’s premiere roots rock acts, The Freddy Jones Band, which was founded by guitarists and singer/songwriters Marty Lloyd and Wayne Healy, is having a MEET,GREET AND WIN EVENT on January 13, 2018 at 4 pm at the City Winery. The band will perform a few songs and will be available to meet and sign merchandise for all 50 tickets sold. If you are in attendance, your name will have a 1 in 50 chance of being drawn to win a beautiful Electric Taylor Guitar which can be autographed. The drawing will take place on Saturday night at the end of the concert at which time the winner will be welcomed on stage to receive their brand new electric Taylor Guitar and take home the experience of a lifetime!

Proceeds from this event will go to the Folds of Honor.

Foldsofhonor.org provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of our fallen and disabled servicemen and women. Folds of Honor’s mission is singular. We leave no person behind on the field of battle.

Enter for your chance to win a meet and greet and tickets to see Freddy Jones Band at City Winery on Saturday, January 14th.

The Freddy Jones Band’s MEET,GREET AND WIN EVENT, sponsored by Taylor Guitars and The Chicago Music Exchange on behalf of THE FOLDS OF HONOR! https://www.foldsofhonor.org. All donations can be made at https://www.youcaring.com/foldsofhonor-1036281.