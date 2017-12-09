Kerry Wood Kicks Off Cubs Convention Weekend with the 7th Annual Woody’s Winter Warm-Up
In supporting Chicago’s youth and the Pitch In mentorship program, retired Chicago Cub
partners with Conagra Brands to host the 7th annual ‘Woody’s Winter Warm Up,’ celebrity
bartending fundraiser. The event has become a staple for fans during Cubs convention
weekend, successfully growing each year. Over 800 guests are expected to be in attendance to
capture smiles and cocktails from Chicago celebrities, who will be bartending for tips to raise
funds for WFF.
Hosted by radio personalities Stylz and Roman, the evening will include a variety of music from
The Suburban Cowboys and a surprise performer to be named later. Guests will also enjoy
‘meet and greet’ experiences with players, a premium open bar, food stations, raffle, silent,
live auction and gift bags. Celebrity MasterChef Scott Fischer will produce a some delicious
treats, to tag along with the magic, art, and virtual reality experiences!
Confirmed attendees include Chicago Cubs players (past and present), Joe Maddon’s coaching
staff, MLB’s Man of the Year, Anthony Rizzo . Early confirmed celebrities include Emmy and
Golden Globe nominated Bonnie Hunt , Bachelorette Star James McCoy Taylor , former
Chicago Bears Desmond Clark & Jason McKie, Sarah Spain (ESPN), Ryan Chiaverini (Windy City
Live), Lisa Fielding (WBBM Newsradio), Pete McMurray (WGN) , Joe Soto (V103), Stylz and Roman (WUSN).
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the event on January 12th at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch and Chicago Sports Museum. Visit woodys.brownpapertickets.com for more information.