Kerry Wood Kicks Off Cubs Convention Weekend with the 7th Annual Woody’s Winter Warm-Up

In supporting Chicago’s youth and the Pitch In mentorship program, retired Chicago Cub

partners with Conagra Brands to host the 7th annual ‘Woody’s Winter Warm Up,’ celebrity

bartending fundraiser. The event has become a staple for fans during Cubs convention

weekend, successfully growing each year. Over 800 guests are expected to be in attendance to

capture smiles and cocktails from Chicago celebrities, who will be bartending for tips to raise

funds for WFF.

Hosted by radio personalities Stylz and Roman, the evening will include a variety of music from

The Suburban Cowboys and a surprise performer to be named later. Guests will also enjoy

‘meet and greet’ experiences with players, a premium open bar, food stations, raffle, silent,

live auction and gift bags. Celebrity MasterChef Scott Fischer will produce a some delicious

treats, to tag along with the magic, art, and virtual reality experiences!

Confirmed attendees include Chicago Cubs players (past and present), Joe Maddon’s coaching

staff, MLB’s Man of the Year, Anthony Rizzo . Early confirmed celebrities include Emmy and

Golden Globe nominated Bonnie Hunt , Bachelorette Star James McCoy Taylor , former

Chicago Bears Desmond Clark & Jason McKie, Sarah Spain (ESPN), Ryan Chiaverini (Windy City

Live), Lisa Fielding (WBBM Newsradio), Pete McMurray (WGN) , Joe Soto (V103), Stylz and Roman (WUSN).

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the event on January 12th at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch and Chicago Sports Museum. Visit woodys.brownpapertickets.com for more information.