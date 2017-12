Photo: John Pratt / Keystone / Getty Images

Breakfast With The Beatles – December 10, 2017

8 Am

The Beatles – Twist And Shout

The Beatles – How Do You Do It (Take 2)

The Beatles – Baby You’re A Rich Man (Mono)

Paul – Junk

Raul Midon – Blackbird

The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun

Vitamin String Quartet – (Just Like) Starting Over

Ringo – Shake It Up

The Beatles – Christmas Time Is Here Again

The Beatles – I’m Looking Through You

John – Look At Me

Danny Donuts – Happy Xmas Polka

The Beatles – I’m Happy Just To Dance With You

George – My Sweet Lord

The Beatles – One After 909 (Naked)

Paul – Coming Up (Tripping The Live Fantastic)

9 Am

The Beatles – Oh Darling

Paul (W/Michael Jackson) – Say Say Say

Traveling Wilburys – Handle With Care

The Beatles – I Feel Fine

Weeklings – Revolution Wonderland

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling (Rooftop Concert)

Todd Rundgren – Hide Your Love Away

John – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

Chad & Jeremy – From A Window

The Beatles – Little Child

The Beatles – Leave My Kitten Alone (Anthology)

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – DECEMBER 10, 2017

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – PROGRAM ON THE MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR – TUESDAY, 7 PM – ARLINGTON HEIGHTS MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 500 W. DUNTON AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

THE WHAT 5 PERFORM MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR – THURSDAY, 7 TILL MIDNIGHT – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN – PHIL ANGOTTI, SCOTT LIGON, CASEY McDONOUGH, JOHN SAN JUAN, JOE CAMARILLO

McLENNON – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST

CHRISTMAS WITH THE BEATLES – GLOVE DRIVE & FUNDRAISER FOR THE NIGHT MINISTRY – MEET THE BEETLES, SGT. SAUERKRAUT’S POLKA BAND, THE YELLOW SUBMORONS, AND DANNY DONUTS & THE CRABBY ROAD BAND WITH A STRING SECTION – FRIDAY, FREE PIZZA AT 7 PM, MUSIC FROM 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – HARRY’S SPORTS BAR AND GRILL, 9901 W. 55TH ST, COUNTRYSIDE – FREE – 21 & OVER – BRING A PAIR OF THICK, WARM WINTER GLOVES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – THEATRE OF WESTERN SPRINGS, 4384 HAMPTON, WESTERN SPRINGS

THE STING RAYS – CHRISTMAS SHOW – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BEATLELELES – BEATLES AND HOLIDAY MUSIC MASH UP FOR UKULELES – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – FRIENDLY TAP, 6733 W. ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR AND GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – CHRISTMAS SHOW – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 12 MIDNIGHT – CRO CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SUNDAY, 5:45 TILL 9 PM – MORTON ARBORETUM ILLUMINATION, (HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW) 4100 ROUTE 53, LISLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

