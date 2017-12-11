By Barry Winograd
Joe Zawinul

song-artist
Rooftops Of Vienna-Joe Zawinul
Sphinx-Scott Henderson
Fire-Machine Mass
2’s & 3’s-Robby Ameen
Eight & Five-Steve Smith
Escapade-Tyler Reese
Vital Transformation-John McLaughlin
The Dreidel Song-Tim Warfield
Django-Takaati
Just The Way You Are-George Adams
We Three Kings Of Orient Are-Chris Pasin
Hold ‘Em Joe-Sonny Rollins
Hanukah, Oh Hanukah/God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen-Judy Roberts
Eastern Joy Dance-Vincent Herring
My Blue Heaven-Dave Potter
Oh Hanukkah!-Eyal Vilner

