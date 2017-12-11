By Marty Lennartz
Moby

Moby is never stagnant. Over the years he’s re-invented himself time and time again. From 80’s punker to 90’s DJ to producer, singer and songwriter. The now L.A based artist has embraced any number of styles over 14 albums that have sold upwards of 2o million records.

Today he announced the release of album number 15, “Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt”. The album,  described as Trio-Hop inspired will be released March 2, 2018 via Mute Records.

Along with the announcement, Moby dropped the first song. It’s a re-working of the well known spiritual, “Like A  Motherless Child”, featuring both Moby and L.A. soul singer Raquel Rodriguez. You’ll start hearing the song on XRT this week, but today we’ll share the stunning black and white video.

 

 

 

 

