(Photo Marty Rosenbaum)

I can never fit the best tracks of the year into one show, so i stopped trying. I now do the best-of over two weeks and since we’re off for both Christmas and New Year’s Day, the first of the two is tonight with what I refer to as “The Second Best of 2017.”

10pm

Japandroids – “North East South West” (ANTI-)

Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete the Kisses” (RCA)

Cut Copy – “Black Rainbows” (Astralwerks)

(break)

Slowdive – “Star Roving” (Dead Oceans)

Young Fathers – “Only God Knows” (Big Dada)

Kyle Craft – “Chelsea Hotel #2” (Sub Pop)

LCD Soundsystem – “call the police” (DFA/Columbia)

ODESZA – “Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair)” (Foreign Family Collective/Counter)

Teenage Wrist – “Swallow” (Epitaph)

(break)

The War on Drugs – “Strangest Thing” (Atlantic)

Yoke Lore – “Goodpain” (ILA/Yell House)

11pm

Quicksand – “Cosmonauts” (Epitaph)

DJ Shadow – “Systematic (feat. Nas)” (Mass Appeal)

The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)

(break)

Father John Misty – “Total Entertainment Forever” (Sub Pop)

Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming” (Sub Pop)

HAIM – “Want You Back” (Columbia)

Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)

Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)

Mount Kimbie – “Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)” (Warp)

(break)

Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot” (Matador)

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth” (Loma Vista)

Big Thief – “Shark Smile” (Saddle Creek)