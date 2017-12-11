I can never fit the best tracks of the year into one show, so i stopped trying. I now do the best-of over two weeks and since we’re off for both Christmas and New Year’s Day, the first of the two is tonight with what I refer to as “The Second Best of 2017.”
10pm
Japandroids – “North East South West” (ANTI-)
Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete the Kisses” (RCA)
Cut Copy – “Black Rainbows” (Astralwerks)
(break)
Slowdive – “Star Roving” (Dead Oceans)
Young Fathers – “Only God Knows” (Big Dada)
Kyle Craft – “Chelsea Hotel #2” (Sub Pop)
LCD Soundsystem – “call the police” (DFA/Columbia)
ODESZA – “Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair)” (Foreign Family Collective/Counter)
Teenage Wrist – “Swallow” (Epitaph)
(break)
The War on Drugs – “Strangest Thing” (Atlantic)
Yoke Lore – “Goodpain” (ILA/Yell House)
11pm
Quicksand – “Cosmonauts” (Epitaph)
DJ Shadow – “Systematic (feat. Nas)” (Mass Appeal)
The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)
(break)
Father John Misty – “Total Entertainment Forever” (Sub Pop)
Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming” (Sub Pop)
HAIM – “Want You Back” (Columbia)
Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)
Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” (Atlantic)
Mount Kimbie – “Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)” (Warp)
(break)
Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot” (Matador)
Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth” (Loma Vista)
Big Thief – “Shark Smile” (Saddle Creek)