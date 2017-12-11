Photo: Erik Weiss

By Scott T. Sterling

The Killers brought a dose of Morrissey and the Smiths to this year’s KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show over the weekend (Dec. 10), rolling out the pair of Moz covers during the band’s headlining set.

While Morrissey was originally scheduled to top the bill, the singer was forced to cancel due to illness.

Brandon Flowers and the Killers admirably assumed the show’s top slot, and invoked the spirit of Morrissey with versions of the Smiths’ 1983 classic, “This Charming Man.” Later in the set, the Killers shared a take on Morrissey’s 1988 solo single, “Everyday is Like Sunday.”

Watch fan video of the performances below.

