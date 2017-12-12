(Danny Clinch)

As we begin to put together our New Year’s resolutions, the conversation naturally flows to which bands we’d like to see reunite.

It’d be easy to list the likes of Talking Heads, Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., and more, but we’ll take a more realistic approach.

A few of these bands have already been preparing for a return to the stage, which makes us even more excited that they’ll undergo a full-fledged tour next year.

Without further adieu, here are 5 bands that we’d like to see take a break from their break.

1.) The Black Keys

For all the optimism I pushed above, we’ll have to temper it with this entry. After making a career on the road and churning out records at a frenetic pace, The Black Keys have been quiet ever since wrapping up their tour in support of their last record Turn Blue in 2015. Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach have both kept busy producing records and in Auerbach’s case releasing a solo album. As far as when the two will get back together? Carney addressed the situation this past March telling Rolling Stone, “the reason why [the Black Keys] are taking a break is for him [Auerbach] to take a break.”

2.) Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs performed their first show in over four years in Los Angeles this past October. The show coincided with the reissue of their debut album Fever To Tell, but it wasn’t a one off occasion. The group performed several other shows in the coming weeks and confirmed some level of activity in 2018 as they get set to perform at London’s All Points East festival in May.

3.) Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band are staying true to their word when they announced a break from touring in 2017. Although Matthews went on tour alongside Tim Reynolds this past year, the habitually touring band only performed as a whole during a benefit concert for the victims of the events in their hometown of Charlottesville this past September. Dave Matthews Band already has one show planned in 2018 as they will perform at The Night Before in St. Paul, MN this February.

4.) Jack White

The timing of this article was unintentional, but couldn’t have been more timely as White dropped an uber-weird, but totally awesome sound collage today. White has already indicated that his new record is “practically done,” and today’s news all but confirms that. You have to go back to October of 2016 to find the last time White held a concert and back to July of 2014 for his last Chicago performance. It’s time.

5.) Smashing Pumpkins With Original Lineup

Rumors have swirled around a Smashing Pumpkins reunion with the original lineup for two summers now. Billy Corgan just released his solo album Ogilala, which featured contributions from former Smashing Pumpkins bandmate James Iha. At this point, it seems more a matter of when rather than if the original lineup reunites for a show. Hopefully, that comes sooner rather than later.

Honorable mentions: Wilco & My Morning Jacket

Both Wilco & My Morning Jacket have already announced their break from touring in 2018, but are omitted from this list due to their recent performance. Plus, they’ve earned it with their constant touring schedule!

Wishful thinking: Talking Heads, Daft Punk, Pink Floyd, Oysterhead, The White Stripes, Led Zeppelin

