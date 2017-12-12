(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

What better way to get in the holiday spirit by cozying up with a warm blanket and settling down to watch a movie?

New and old, Netflix has an excellent selection of Christmas movies to keep you entertained through the new year.

Take a look below at the best Christmas movies currently streaming on Netflix.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

White Christmas

The Night Before

Black Mirror’s White Christmas

A Very Murray Christmas

Arthur Christmas

Scrooged

The Santa Clause

For those of you looking for nice background entertainment, consider this 8 hour long video of a fireplace.

