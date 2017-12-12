By Scott T. Sterling
It’s time to celebrate 40 years of the Cure.
Robert Smith and company have announced a massive 40th-anniversary show for Saturday, July 7th at BST Hyde Park in London.
Related: The Cure Debut Two New Songs: Listen
The all-day affair will feature appearances from Interpol, Goldfrapp, Slowdive, Ride, Editors, Twilight Sad and more acts to be revealed at a later date. The Cure will headline with a two-hour set, which we’re guessing will just be the warm-up for another two-hour set.
Tickets are available now on presale for Barclaycard customers today, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. See the official event poster below.
Excited to announce our 5th headliner... @TheCure! Celebrating their 40th anniversary, #TheCure are heading our way on Saturday 7th July. Joining them will be #Interpol, #Goldfrapp, #Editors, #Ride, #Slowdive, #TheTwilightSad and many more TBA. The Barclaycard pre-sale starts at 9am today via www.barclaycard.co.uk/entertainment. The BST pre-sale kicks off at 9am on Thursday. Sign up via www.bst-hydepark.com by 3pm on Wednesday for access. Tickets go on sale 9am Friday (I'm in love) Come one come all!