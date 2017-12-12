Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Win Tickets to See Mat Kearney!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mat Kearney at the Riviera Theatre!

Win Tickets to See Weezer and Pixies!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Weezer and Pixies!

Win Tickets to See Calexico!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Calexico!