Don’t let the cold temperatures dissuade you from witnessing something beautiful.

The annual Geminid meteor shower peaking overnight Dec. 13-14. As NASA points out, the Geminids are active every December as the Earth passes through a trail of dusty debris (or known as “cosmik debris” by one Frank Zappa) shed by a rocky object named 3200 Phaethon.

According to NASA, you should be able to see the meteor shower between 7:30 PM on 12/13 and dawn on 12/14. The meteor shower will be most visible from Midnight-4 AM.

If you’re in the Chicagoland area, you’re best bet is to take a drive away from the city where you won’t get any interference from light pollution.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram