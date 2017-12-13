By Emma Mac
The frontman for the New Jersey rock band passed away late Tuesday night at age 62. The cause of death has not been released, but DiNizio had struggled with health problems recently.

DiNizio served as frontman for the band since it’s beginning in 1980. The band shared the news to their fans on their Facebook page:

