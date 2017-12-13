Photo: Joy Scheller / USA Today

By Maura O’Malley

Pat DiNizio- songwriter, guitarist, and lead singer of The Smithereens- died on Tuesday (December 12) at the age of 62.

The Smithereens are known for writing catchy tunes with a touch of melancholy and recognized for hits like “A Girl Like You” and “Blood And Roses.”

While The Smithereens first came on the scene in the ‘80s, they remained active, putting out a new album in 2011. Plus, according to the below post to the band’s Facebook page, the band was gearing up for another tour at the top of 2018.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but Rolling Stone notes that the singer recently faced a string of health concerns and injuries.

“Pat had the magic touch,'” the band wrote. “He channeled the essence of joy and heartbreak into hook-laden three minute pop songs, infused with a lifelong passion for rock & roll.”

Read the full statement from the group annoucing DiNizio’s passing below.