Looking for a way to relax after work, enjoy Heineken, and be entered to win great prizes all at the same time? Join XRT DJ Emma Mac this Thursday, December 14th from 5-7 at Emerald Loop in Downtown Chicago!

Emma and the XRT crew will be on site from 5-7 pm to cheers to the Holidays and give away great prizes like $50 in Uber credit and an exclusive Heineken electric guitar!

Congratulations to last week’s winner, James, who won the Heineken guitar and Uber gift card at Elbo Room!

Work In The Loop? Stop By Emerald Loop Thursday for Heineken Holiday Hours with Emma Mac!

Emerald Loop is located on Wabash between Wacker and Lake St.

There are only 2 events left of this 6 week series, so join us at Emerald Loop if you can! Next week for the final Heineken Holiday Hours we will be at Lottie’s in Wicker Park.

See you Thursday at Emerald Loop for some Holiday Cheer!

