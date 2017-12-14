By Ryan Arnold

How about Black Rebel Motorcycle Club coming out of hiding after 4 years?! Rumor has it they’ll be on tour next year. Moby’s take on “Motherless Child” features vocalist Rachel Rodriguez and is one of the most haunting version of this well-covered song. Check out the playlist from this week’s show below and on 93XRT ‘s  Spotify page.

If you’re digging what you’re hearing on New Noise at Nine, see a live show and buy music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.    Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks and let me know what you find!

Your pal,
Ryan A.

 

 

