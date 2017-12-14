(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Stevie Wonder performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles the other night as part of his annual House Full of Toys benefit concert.

The concert is in its 21st year and goes to benefit children, people with disabilities and families in need with concertgoers brining toys.

On top of his charitable efforts, his performance this year was memorable with Wonder performing his albums Talking Book and Innervisions in its entirety.

The choice of albums held a deeper meaning for Wonder as he told the audience he wanted to channel the albums’ positive message at a time when too many people in high positions are creating negativity,” (via the Los Angeles Times).

Additionally, Wonder said he chose to perform Talking Book & Innervisions “to hear if I still like it and to critique what I can’t change.”

Throughout the night, Wonder was joined on stage by Andra Day, Dave Matthews, Pharrell, Savion Glover & Tony Bennett.

You can watch fan shot footage of his concert below.

“Crush” with Dave Matthews

“You and I”

“Living For The City”

“Superstition” with Dave Matthews

