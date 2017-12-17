Breakfast With The Beatles – December 17, 2017
8 AM
The Beatles – You’re Gonna Lose That Girl
Paul – Venus And Mars/Rock Show
Fab Four – Blue Christmas
John – You Are Here
Neville Brothers – Come Together
The Beatles – Rain
Butties – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
The Beatles – It’s Only Love (U.S. Mono Mix)
Paul – Put It There
Moody Blues – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
Professor Moptop
The Beatles – Let It Be
Rem – Number 9 Dream
The Beatles – I’m A Loser
George – Blow Away
9 AM
The Beatles – Love You To
Beatmas – Jingle Bell Rock
Paul – I Lie Around
Elbow – Golden Slumbers
The Beatles – She’s Leaving Home (Take 6 – Instrumental)
Paul – Home (When Shadows Fall) (Live)
The Beatles – Till There Was You
Ringo – Come On Christmas
John – Clean Up Time (Stripped)
The Beatles – You Can’t Do That (Hollywood Bowl)
The Beatles – Back In The Ussr
Becky Lee Beck – I Want A Beatle For Christmas
The Beatles – Take Good Care Of My Baby (Decca)
The Beatles – Step Inside Love (Anthology)
The Beatles – I Am The Walrus
BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – DECEMBER 17, 2017
AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – THE FORGE, 22 W. CASS ST, JOLIET – 21+
THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 1 AM – SIDE STREET AMERICAN TAVENR, 18401 N. CREEK DR, TINLEY PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)