Angels We Have Heard On High-Steps Ahead
Throwback-Jake Hertzog
Trip-Mike Stern
Concrete Hat-Tim Hagans/Norrbotten Big Band
Mata hati-Tohpati
Mr. Spock-Tony Williams
Derecho-Wingfield Reuter Sirkis
Little Drummer Boy-Yellowjackets
Footprints-Dave Stryker
Jacks In The House-Jack Sheldon
South End Blues-Dave Zinno
The Twelve Days of Christmas-Bela Fleck
Five Sided Dreidel-The United States Army Band
The Dreydel Song-Diane Delin
The Libertine-Ernesto Cervini
I Want A Smile For Christmas-Freddy Cole
The Christmas Song-Gregory Porter
