Voters participating in the Cook County primary election this March will play critical part on the progression of legalized marijuana in Illinois.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Cook County commissioners voted unanimously to approve an advisory referendum on the March 20th primary ballot asking voters whether or not recreational marijuana for adults should be legal.

While it’s a victory for those seeking to legalize pot in Illinois, a passing vote this March won’t change the law. However, it provides lawmakers with the support necessary to make their case for recreational marijuana legalization.

The Cook County primary election will take place on March 20th. If you haven’t registered to vote, there’s still time. Click here to register to vote or find out more information.

