(Photo Credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia)

Our weekly time travel found us drifting almost a quarter-century back to 1993. Bill Clinton was inagurated our 42nd President. Whoomp (There It Is!) was frying our brains. The first Three-Peet, as the Chicago Bulls are NBA champions again. Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol. And a release of three albums from local artists that caught the attention of music lovers and moved the center of the alternative music world to our town. So, as usual, there was good and not-so-good.

Here’s the playlist from the show…

BoDeans – Closer To Free

Ten Thousand Maniacs – Because The Night

Los Lobos – Kiko And The Lavender Moon

Cracker – Low

Pearl Jam – Elderly Woman Behind The Counter

Freddy Jones Band – In A Daydream

Pogues – Tuesday Morning

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Soul To Squeeze

Belly – Feed The Tree

Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm

Widespread Panic – Wondering

James – Laid

Sting – Fields Of Gold

Buddy Guy – Red House

Big Head Todd & The Monsters – Bittersweet

Spin Doctors – Two Princes

R.E.M. – Nightswimming

The The – Slow Emotion Replay

Lenny Kravitz – Are You Gonna Go My Way

Tragically Hip – Courage

Gin Blossoms – Found Out About You

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Nirvana – Dumb

Blind Melon – No Rain

Dada – Dorina

Urge Overkill – Sister Havana

U2 – Stay (Faraway, So Close)

Porno For Pyros – Pets

The Cranberries – Dreams

Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

Stereo MC’s – Connected

John Mellencamp – What If I Came Knocking

The Cure – Purple Haze