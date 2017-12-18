Our weekly time travel found us drifting almost a quarter-century back to 1993. Bill Clinton was inagurated our 42nd President. Whoomp (There It Is!) was frying our brains. The first Three-Peet, as the Chicago Bulls are NBA champions again. Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol. And a release of three albums from local artists that caught the attention of music lovers and moved the center of the alternative music world to our town. So, as usual, there was good and not-so-good.
Here’s the playlist from the show…
BoDeans – Closer To Free
Ten Thousand Maniacs – Because The Night
Los Lobos – Kiko And The Lavender Moon
Cracker – Low
Pearl Jam – Elderly Woman Behind The Counter
Freddy Jones Band – In A Daydream
Pogues – Tuesday Morning
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Soul To Squeeze
Belly – Feed The Tree
Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm
Widespread Panic – Wondering
James – Laid
Sting – Fields Of Gold
Buddy Guy – Red House
Big Head Todd & The Monsters – Bittersweet
Spin Doctors – Two Princes
R.E.M. – Nightswimming
The The – Slow Emotion Replay
Lenny Kravitz – Are You Gonna Go My Way
Tragically Hip – Courage
Gin Blossoms – Found Out About You
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Mary Jane’s Last Dance
Nirvana – Dumb
Blind Melon – No Rain
Dada – Dorina
Urge Overkill – Sister Havana
U2 – Stay (Faraway, So Close)
Porno For Pyros – Pets
The Cranberries – Dreams
Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
Stereo MC’s – Connected
John Mellencamp – What If I Came Knocking
The Cure – Purple Haze