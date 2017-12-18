Brian King leads Japandroids in concert at the Vic Theatre on Feb. 15, 2017 in Chicago. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

We’re almost to the end of 2017, and because of where Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on the calendar, this is the final BIG BEAT of 2017, and we’re going out in style with the twenty-four best records of the year. Not much scientific research went into compiling this list. I just usually go with the twenty-four or twenty-five that feel the best, with the only rule being that artists can only appear once, otherwise we’d have five tracks from The War on Drugs and four from The xx, so to make it a little more exciting for the listener, we enforce the one-record-per-artist rule. So, now that you know the one rule, on to the best of 2017!

10pm

Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life” (ANTI-)

Sleaford Mods – “Moptop” (Rough Trade)

Lana Del Rey – “Love” (Interscope)

(break)

Hercules & Love Affair – “Controller (feat. Faris Badwan)” (Big Beat)

Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)

Alvvays – “In Undertow” (Polyvinyl)

Craig Finn – “God in Chicago” (Partisan)

Gorillaz – “Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)” (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

Shopping – “The Hype” (FatCat)

(break)

The War on Drugs – “Pain” (Atlantic)

Dirty Projectors – “Cool Your Heart (feat. D∆WN)” (Domino)

11pm

Quicksand – “Illuminant” (Epitaph)

LCD Soundsystem – “tonite” (DFA/Columbia)

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)

Radiohead – “I Promise” (XL)

(break)

Francis & The Lights – “May I Have This Dance? (feat. Chance the Rapper)” (independent)

Ride – “Charm Assault” (Wichita)

ODESZA – “Higher Ground (feat. Naomi Wild)” (Counter)

Future Islands – “Ran” (4AD)

Kevin Morby – “Aboard My Train” (Dead Oceans)

The xx – “I Dare You” (Young Turks)

(break)

Alex Cameron – “Runnin’ Outta Luck” (Secretly Canadian)

Lorde – “Perfect Places” (Republic)

Sampha – “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” (Young Turks)