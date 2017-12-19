(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Earlier this year, Steve Carell trolled fans of The Office in a now deleted tweet reading “Breaking News: “The Office” returning to NBC.”

After the predictable excitement ensued, Carell sent a follow up tweet saying, “Wait, sorry. I meant “Will and Grace” (typo).”

Given recent developments, it appears Carell may want to dust off that tweet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC is looking to revive The Office after seeing the success of the return of Will & Grace. Unfortunately, Carell reportedly will not be returning to the show as Michael Scott.

A revival of The Office will reportedly feature a mix of returning and new cast members along with creator Greg Daniels.

In the meantime, revisit one of the greatest scenes from The Office below.

