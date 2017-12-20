By Emma Mac
Filed Under:drink heineken, Emma Mac, Giveaways, Guitar, Heineken, heineken holiday hours, holiday hours, lottie's pub, neighborhood pub, Prizes, Wicker Park

The Holidays have officially arrived! Kick off your Christmas weekend with XRT DJ Emma Mac and Heineken Holiday Hours at Lottie’s this Thursday from 5-7 pm!

Emma and the XRT crew will be toasting with a Heineken drink special and giving away great prizes like $50 in Uber credit and an exclusive Heineken electric guitar!

Congratulations to last week’s winner, Eric, who won the Heineken guitar and Uber gift card at Emerald Loop.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lottie’s is a historic neighborhood pub located in Wicker Park, at the corner of Cortland and Winchester. Head to their website to find out more about Lottie’s.

See you Thursday at Lottie’s Pub for some Holiday Cheer from Heineken and 93XRT!

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live