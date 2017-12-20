2018 marks the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin.

Rock icons like The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, and The Who have all engaged in 50th anniversary celebrations with tours, reissues, and other exclusive merchandise.

The difference between those bands and Led Zeppelin? They’ve all had some level of activity in the past decade.

Outside of a historic 2007 reunion show, concert DVD of said show, a triple-disc live album, remastered albums, and compilation record, Led Zeppelin has been quiet since the start of the 21st century.

In an interview with the Academy of Achievement, Jimmy Page spilled the beans and revealed that Led Zeppelin does have plans to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

“There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven’t heard,” he said.

Page didn’t comment on whether or not the group would be reuniting for a live performance, but did add to the suspense. “Next year will be the 50th year, so there’s all manner of surprises coming out,” he said.

While we wait to find out what those surprises are, revisit Led Zeppelin’s last performance together back in 2007 at London’s O2 Arena.

