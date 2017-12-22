The Surfjohn Stevens Christmas Sing-A-Long Seasonal Affective Disorder Yuletide Disaster Pageant On Ice at the Metro in December 2012.(Photo Credit: Emma McElherne)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Freshen up your Christmas playlist with these originals and updated classics. We begin with the answer to the outdated “Baby It’s Cold Outside:”

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Lydia Liza and Josiah Lemanski

These brilliant songwriters have rewritten the controversial lyrics to highlight the importance of consent in relationships, something our society is still trying to understand. Check out their clever, updated version:



“Merry Christmas, Mr. Fields” – Passion Pit

Around this time last year, Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos gave us a Christmas video album. Check out the dreamy original title track:



And you can watch the full video album too!



“What Are You Doing New Years Eve” – The Head and The Heart

The Seattle songbirds have put their signature sound to great use in this rerecording of the New Years Classic.



“Blue Christmas” – Heartless Bastards

Turns out even Heartless Bastards have a heart when it comes to Christmas. They’ve gone soft with this soulful rendition of the Christmas Classic.



“The Last Month of the Year” – Staples Singers

No justification needed when Staples Singers are involved.



“Christmas Unicorn” – Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan paired fantastical Christmas imagery, the main character being a Unicorn, with a lovely melody that melts into Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” I’m a Christmas Unicorn, you’re a Christmas Unicorn, and this is the greatest Christmas song ever written. Enjoy all 12 and a half minutes, and have a wonderful Christmas.

