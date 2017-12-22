I’ve been so wrapped in creating this thing that I’ve done a lousy job of inviting you to tune and listen. Shame on me because this is not only the final Holiday Spectacular but the final episode of Local Anesthetic. Ever. I think. Probably. The fact that the Spectacular is my favorite show of the year and it’s also serving as the final Anesthetic and that it’s airing on Christmas Eve…well, that’s the way I planned the finale to go down. I’ve loved hosting this show and I love the annual Holiday Spectacular; may they both go out with dignity and style. And, with you listening! The 26th Annual Local Anesthetic Holiday Spectacular, this Sunday night, Christmas Eve, 10pm. Here’s a list of the acts that make up this year’s Spectacular (in order of appearance).
Lowdown Brass Band
Dave Sills
Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots
Pox
Girl Named Nino
Sacha Mullin
Cheer Accident
The Chuckleheads
King Mixer
Butch Zeppo
Dom Stasi
Little Boy, Jr.
Kathy Greenholdt
Fat Time
Blitch Bango
Samba Bamba
Packy Lundholm
David Hayes
Chrissy Johnson
Sue Fink
Norwood Park All-Stars
One Season
Smoking Popes
Turn to Fiction
Dick Prall
Michael Heaton
Danny Donuts/Sgt. Sauerkraut
Larkin and Moran Brothers
Corky Siegel
Jenny and Robin Bienemann
Rivieras
Tony Rogers
Dick Smith
Who’s This Mary?
Stormy Weather
New Duncan Imperials
Pine Valley Cosmonauts
Sugarbuzz
The Tossers
Santa of Discipline
Local Motive
Son of a Gun
Rich Kreuger
Bob Macy and Geoffrey Lowe
The Joypoppers
Shoes
Dae and My Family
Cosmic Bull
Roger Bain
Cath Carroll
Mike Musikanto
Light Silver Automatic
Mr. Blotto
Ben Lubeck
Spare Parts
I’ll be posting the podcast of the final Spectacular on Christmas morning. As always, thank you for listening and thank you for supporting Local Anesthetic thru the years.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,