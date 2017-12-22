I’ve been so wrapped in creating this thing that I’ve done a lousy job of inviting you to tune and listen. Shame on me because this is not only the final Holiday Spectacular but the final episode of Local Anesthetic. Ever. I think. Probably. The fact that the Spectacular is my favorite show of the year and it’s also serving as the final Anesthetic and that it’s airing on Christmas Eve…well, that’s the way I planned the finale to go down. I’ve loved hosting this show and I love the annual Holiday Spectacular; may they both go out with dignity and style. And, with you listening! The 26th Annual Local Anesthetic Holiday Spectacular, this Sunday night, Christmas Eve, 10pm. Here’s a list of the acts that make up this year’s Spectacular (in order of appearance).

Lowdown Brass Band

Dave Sills

Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots

Pox

Girl Named Nino

Sacha Mullin

Cheer Accident

The Chuckleheads

King Mixer

Butch Zeppo

Dom Stasi

Little Boy, Jr.

Kathy Greenholdt

Fat Time

Blitch Bango

Samba Bamba

Packy Lundholm

David Hayes

Chrissy Johnson

Sue Fink

Norwood Park All-Stars

One Season

Smoking Popes

Turn to Fiction

Dick Prall

Michael Heaton

Danny Donuts/Sgt. Sauerkraut

Larkin and Moran Brothers

Corky Siegel

Jenny and Robin Bienemann

Rivieras

Tony Rogers

Dick Smith

Who’s This Mary?

Stormy Weather

New Duncan Imperials

Pine Valley Cosmonauts

Sugarbuzz

The Tossers

Santa of Discipline

Local Motive

Son of a Gun

Rich Kreuger

Bob Macy and Geoffrey Lowe

The Joypoppers

Shoes

Dae and My Family

Cosmic Bull

Roger Bain

Cath Carroll

Mike Musikanto

Light Silver Automatic

Mr. Blotto

Ben Lubeck

Spare Parts

I’ll be posting the podcast of the final Spectacular on Christmas morning. As always, thank you for listening and thank you for supporting Local Anesthetic thru the years.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,

Richard Milne

Disc Jockey

WXRT

