Whitney is coming to Thalia Hall for three nights of 93XRT shows on February 13th, 14th and 15th. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the shows! Tickets are on sale now. Visit thaliahallchicago.com for more information.

This giveaway begins on Saturday 12/23 and ends on Sunday 12/31 at 11:59pm. Six (6) winners will be randomly selected on Tuesday 1/2 at approximately 10a. Approximate prize value is $50.