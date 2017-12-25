song-artist

The Night Before Christmas-Louis Armstrong

Christmas For Moderns-Maynard Ferguson

Christmas Time Is Here-Nnenna Freelon/John Brown Big Band

Linus and Lucy-Vince Guaraldi

Christmas In My Hometown-Jack Sheldon

The Little Drummer Boy-Tito Puente

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town-Etta Jones

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus-Jimmy McGriff

Have Yourself A Merry Christmas-Mary Stallings

Jingle Bell Rock-Richie Cole

Be-Bop Santa Claus-Babs Gonzalez

Little Drummer Boy-Duke Pearson

The Christmas Song-Shirley Horn

Carol Of The Bells-Michael Treni

Santa Baby-Maria Muldaur

Sleigh Ride-Caribbean Jazz Project

The Christmas Waltz-Anita O’Day

Home For The Holidays-Joe Pass

Do You Hear What I Hear?-Carla Cook

White Christmas-Charlie Parker

Feliz Navidad-New York Latin Jazz Allstars