Fan of David Bowie? Like to read? Consider joining the David Bowie Book Club.

The informal group was launched by Bowie’s son, movie director Duncan Jones, on Twitter.

The idea was hatched earlier this week when Jones tweeted about Bowie’s famous reading habits.

“My dad was a beast of a reader,” Jones shared. “One of his true loves was Peter Ackroyd’s sojourns into the history of Britain & its cities. I’ve been feeling a building sense of duty to go on the same literary marathon in tribute to dad.

“Alright gang! Anyone who wants to join along, we are reading Peter Ackroyd’s ‘Hawksmoor,’ as an amuse cerveau before we get into the heavy stuff,” Jones shared on Dec. 26. “You have until Feb 1.”

Jones would later positively respond to a fan’s suggestion of a David Bowie library, followed by a retweet of a fan-shared image of Bowie’s 1987 “Read” poster in support of the American Library Association.

See the tweets below.

