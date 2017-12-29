Looking for a soundtrack for your New Years festivities? Join Emma Mac from 7 pm – Midnight on New Year’s Eve this Sunday for the 93 best party songs of all time – commercial free!
Whether you’re hosting a party, en route to an event or just hanging out at home, tune in to 93XRT for a commercial free night of the best party music. No need to make a spotify playlist or set up pandora, we have you covered right here.
Ring in the New Year this Sunday with Emma Mac and 93XRT! Cheers!
