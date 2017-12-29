After the party. (Photo by Louise Wateridge / Pacific Press)

We’ve always heard a lot about New Year’s resolutions and most of us have made a few over the years, but sticking to them is a different matter. One way to look at it is if you wait for a date on the calendar to make a change, then you’ve already failed. If it’s so important, then just get started on it on October 23, November 7, etc. Putting off making a change just makes it that much easier to put it off in the future. Another way to look at New Year’s resolutions is that any excuse to make a positive change is a good one. Who cares if most people don’t follow through? If a few of them do and live happier, healthier, and more productive lives going forward, then it’s all good. Personally, I’m not a resolution kinda guy. If something needs to be done, I like to do it right away. I try to, anyway.

No matter how productive and resolute we’ve been up to this point in our lives, there are always things that need to be done, things that need to be improved upon, so this January 1, February 12, March 26, whatever it may be, knock off the smoking, put down the sugary beverage, hit the gym, stop wasting so much time on Facebook, go to bed earlier, read more books, volunteer, and/or get more organized. It’s never a bad time to start.