(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Breakfast With The Beatles – December 31, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – There’s A Place

Paul – Uncle Albert

The Beatles – Honey Don’t (Bbc)

The Beatles – The Inner Light

Ides Of March – Symphony For Eleanor (Eleanor Rigby)

The Beatles – Penny Lane (Take 6-Instrumental)

The Beatles – Help (James Bond Intro)

George – Ding Dong, Ding Dong

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry

John Denver – Mother Nature’s Son

Paul – Anyway

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling

9 AM

The Beatles – I’ve Just Seen A Face

John – Rip It Up/Ready Teddy

The Beatles – Besame Mucho (Anthology)

Kennedy Choir – A Hard Day’s Night

Ringo – You Can’t Find Lightning

Moving Sidewalks – I Want To Hold Your Hand

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

Paul – Always

Eddie Vedder – Blackbird

The Beatles – This Boy

Barek & Ghali – For You Blue

The Beatles – Baby’s In Black

John – Mind Games

The Beatles – When I’m 64