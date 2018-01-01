Want to find out the results of XRT’s annual Listener Poll as they are read LIVE by XRT’s finest DJs? Register to win your spot at the exclusive 2017 Listener Poll Gala at City Winery Chicago on Tuesday, January 23rd at 7pm. Enjoy a live performance from Tributosaurus while you mix and mingle with XRT on-air personalities, and hear what concerts, local artists, music and venues XRT listeners voted tops in 2017! Must be 21+.

XRT’s 2017 Listener Poll is presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, America’s Original Craft and benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will donate $1 for every vote cast in the Listener Poll, up to $10,000, to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and by City Winery Chicago. City Winery is Chicago’s first working winery, intimate 300 seat concert hall, restaurant and private event space, located in Chicago’s West Loop.