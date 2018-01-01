Happy New Year from all of us here at 93XRT!
We got the party going on New Year’s Eve as we said goodbye to 2017 and welcomed 2018 with the best party music of all time. Get lost in the music? Certainly!
Enjoy our playlist of the top party songs of all time.
93. YAZ – Situation
92. Stevie Wonder – Superstition
91. Blondie – One Way Or Another
90. Bruce Springsteen – Devil With The Blue Dress (Medley) (Live)
89. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out
88. Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar
87. Spoon – The Underdog
86. Outkast – Hey Ya
85. Sly And The Family Stone – Dance To The Music
84. MGMT – Electric Feel
83. Peter Gabriel – Big Time
82. The Clash – Train In Vain
81. Swingin’ Medallions – Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)
80. Elvis Costello – Pump It Up
79. The Who – Eminence Front
78. Wilco – Heavy Metal Drummer
77. Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion
76. Bryan Ferry – Kiss And Tell
75. Talking Heads – Take Me To The River (Live)
74. Urge Overkill – Sister Havana
73. Rolling Stones – Miss You
72. Bob Marley And The Wailers – Jamming
71. Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
70. The Strokes – Last Night
69. Foster The People – Don’t Stop (Color On The Walls)
68. UB40 – Red Red Wine
67. The Killers – The Man
66. Oasis – Champagne Supernova
65. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama
64. Iggy Pop – Lust For Life
63. Aretha Franklin – Rock Steady
62. New Order – Blue Monday
61. Prince – Kiss
60. Weezer – Island In The Sun
59. Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper
58. Vampire Weekend – A-Punk
57. Coldplay – Viva La Vida
56. Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
55. Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke
54. Bruce Springsteen – Dancing In The Dark
53. U2 – Desire
52. Stereo MC’s – Connected
51. The Black Crowes – Hard To Handle
50. Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated
49. Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There
48. The Cure – Friday I’m In Love
47. Blondie – Rapture
46. Cheap Trick – Surrender
45. Temptations – Ain’t Too Proud To Beg
44. Cars – Let’s Go
43. David Bowie – Let’s Dance
42. Bob Marley And The Wailers – Lively Up Yourself
41. Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
40. Faith No More – Epic
39. Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run
38. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Say Hey (I Love You)
37. Stray Cats – Rock This Town
36. Chuck Berry – Johnny B. Goode
35. Arcade Fire – Everything Now
34. Led Zeppelin – Black Dog
33. Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.
32. Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing
31. Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
30. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground
29. The Black Keys – Lonely Boy
28. U2 – Elevation
27. KISS – Rock And Roll All Night (Live)
26. Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
25. Marvin Gaye – Got To Give It Up (Part 1)
24. Kings Of Leon – Sex On Fire
23. Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself
22. Beatles – Hey Jude
21. B-52’s – Love Shack
20. The Who – Baba O’Riley
19. The Cure – In Between Days
18. Earth, Wind & Fire – September
17. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
16. Kinks – You Really Got Me
15. Daft Punk – Get Lucky
14. Rolling Stones – Start Me Up
13. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – American Girl
12. The Clash – Rock The Casbah
11. James Brown – I Got You (I Feel Good)
10. Rick James – Super Freak
9. Run DMC w/Aerosmith – Walk This Way
8. Beatles – Twist And Shout
7. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give IT Away
6. Rolling Stones – Satisfaction
5. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
4. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long
3. Kingsmen – Louie Louie
2. Prince – 1999
1. Muddy Waters – Champagne & Reefer