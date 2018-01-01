(Filmfoto | Dreamstime)

Happy New Year from all of us here at 93XRT!

We got the party going on New Year’s Eve as we said goodbye to 2017 and welcomed 2018 with the best party music of all time. Get lost in the music? Certainly!

Enjoy our playlist of the top party songs of all time.

93. YAZ – Situation

92. Stevie Wonder – Superstition

91. Blondie – One Way Or Another

90. Bruce Springsteen – Devil With The Blue Dress (Medley) (Live)

89. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out

88. Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar

87. Spoon – The Underdog

86. Outkast – Hey Ya

85. Sly And The Family Stone – Dance To The Music

84. MGMT – Electric Feel

83. Peter Gabriel – Big Time

82. The Clash – Train In Vain

81. Swingin’ Medallions – Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)

80. Elvis Costello – Pump It Up

79. The Who – Eminence Front

78. Wilco – Heavy Metal Drummer

77. Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion

76. Bryan Ferry – Kiss And Tell

75. Talking Heads – Take Me To The River (Live)

74. Urge Overkill – Sister Havana

73. Rolling Stones – Miss You

72. Bob Marley And The Wailers – Jamming

71. Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran

70. The Strokes – Last Night

69. Foster The People – Don’t Stop (Color On The Walls)

68. UB40 – Red Red Wine

67. The Killers – The Man

66. Oasis – Champagne Supernova

65. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama

64. Iggy Pop – Lust For Life

63. Aretha Franklin – Rock Steady

62. New Order – Blue Monday

61. Prince – Kiss

60. Weezer – Island In The Sun

59. Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper

58. Vampire Weekend – A-Punk

57. Coldplay – Viva La Vida

56. Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock

55. Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke

54. Bruce Springsteen – Dancing In The Dark

53. U2 – Desire

52. Stereo MC’s – Connected

51. The Black Crowes – Hard To Handle

50. Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated

49. Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There

48. The Cure – Friday I’m In Love

47. Blondie – Rapture

46. Cheap Trick – Surrender

45. Temptations – Ain’t Too Proud To Beg

44. Cars – Let’s Go

43. David Bowie – Let’s Dance

42. Bob Marley And The Wailers – Lively Up Yourself

41. Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime

40. Faith No More – Epic

39. Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

38. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Say Hey (I Love You)

37. Stray Cats – Rock This Town

36. Chuck Berry – Johnny B. Goode

35. Arcade Fire – Everything Now

34. Led Zeppelin – Black Dog

33. Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.

32. Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing

31. Beach Boys – Good Vibrations

30. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground

29. The Black Keys – Lonely Boy

28. U2 – Elevation

27. KISS – Rock And Roll All Night (Live)

26. Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

25. Marvin Gaye – Got To Give It Up (Part 1)

24. Kings Of Leon – Sex On Fire

23. Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself

22. Beatles – Hey Jude

21. B-52’s – Love Shack

20. The Who – Baba O’Riley

19. The Cure – In Between Days

18. Earth, Wind & Fire – September

17. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

16. Kinks – You Really Got Me

15. Daft Punk – Get Lucky

14. Rolling Stones – Start Me Up

13. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – American Girl

12. The Clash – Rock The Casbah

11. James Brown – I Got You (I Feel Good)

10. Rick James – Super Freak

9. Run DMC w/Aerosmith – Walk This Way

8. Beatles – Twist And Shout

7. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give IT Away

6. Rolling Stones – Satisfaction

5. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

4. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long

3. Kingsmen – Louie Louie

2. Prince – 1999

1. Muddy Waters – Champagne & Reefer

