By Marty Rosenbaum
(Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Concertgoers at New York City’s music club Berlin were in for an excellent start to the New Year as Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong surprised fans by fronting an all-star lineup.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Armstrong led a group of musicians including Steven Van Zandt, The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson, Blondie’s Clem Burke, The Hold Steady’s Tad Kubler, Jesse Malin, Armstrong’s sons, and more.

The group performed a covers of punk rock songs including “Color Me Impressed” by The Replacements. Check out footage of their performance below.

