(Photo by David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Think the recent cold is out of this world? You may be right!

The recent cold weather caused by an arctic blast has delivered subzero wind chills with the temperature dropping below zero degrees Fahrenheit on a consistent basis.

As of writing, Weather.com lists the temperature as -2 degrees Fahrenheit with the wind chill making it feel like -18 degrees Fahrenheit outside the XRT studios.

The latest readings from NASA’s Mars Rover Environmental Monitoring Station indicates the ground temperature on Mars at -6 degrees Celsius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and the air temperature at -19 degrees Celsius (-2.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

Yikes!

If you’re looking for a silver lining, just know it won’t get nearly as cold in Chicago as it can get on the Red Planet. According to NASA, the temperature on Mars can drop to as low as -225 degrees Fahrenheit.

Exercise caution during these cold temperatures. The City Of Chicago has put out a guide detailing how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during the extreme cold.

