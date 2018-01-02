(Photo Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA)

The cold weather offers the perfect excuse to stay inside and binge on Netflix all day. Plus, there’s some great additions to their streaming catalog this month.

Take a look below at what’s coming to Netflix this January (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Jan. 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2

Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Jan. 5

Before I Wake

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1

Rotten

Jan. 6

Episodes: Season 1-5

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 25

Acts of Vengeance

Jan. 26

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

Dirty Money

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Llama Llama: Season 1

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

One Day at a Time: Season 2

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

Jan. 29

The Force

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1

Jan. 31

Cars 3