(Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

It’s easy to get swept up in the doldrums of winter and daydream about summer concerts. With the recent cold embracing Chicago, we don’t blame you.

The best way to shake it off is by immersing yourself in new music. Thankfully, there’s plenty of stellar releases in store this winter.

Here are 5 to put on your radar.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures (January 12)

Wrong Creatures is Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s first record since 2013’s Specter at the Feast. Needless to say, the time has come for a new album. The band has already released four tracks off the record including “Little Thing Gone Wild”, which you can listen to below.

First Aid Kit – Ruins (January 19)

If you’ve recently become familiar with First Aid Kit due to their appearance on Van William’s song “Revolution”, we have some good news for you. They have a new album coming out on January 19th! Take a listen to the song “Fireworks” from their upcoming album Ruins below.

Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending (February 9)

We’ve been patiently waiting for a new Franz Ferdinand album ever since their 2013 album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. The wait will be over on February 9th as Franz Ferdinand releases their fifth studio album Always Ascending. Listen to the title track below.

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You (February 16)

It’s always a treat when we get to hear new music from Brandi Carlile. Her upcoming sixth studio album By the Way, I Forgive You is due out on February 16th and you can catch her in Chicago for a 93XRT Show on June 15th at the Chicago Theatre.

Vance Joy – Nation of Two (February)

While we’ve been enjoying Vance Joy’s song “Lay It On Me” for several months now, we’ve been patiently waiting for his new album to come. Nation of Two will reportedly be released sometime in February and marks the long-awaited follow up to his 2014 debut album Dream Your Life Away.

