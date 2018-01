Recreational pot is now legal in California, and so to have fun with the new law, Jimmy Kimmel had Cousin Sal set up on Hollywood Blvd. and pull three people off the street, one of whom was lit. After asking each a few questions and giving them the “eye test,” it was up to Jimmy and the audience to figure out which one was high… Don’t think about it too hard and you’ll figure out the first one, as for the second one, you’re on your own.