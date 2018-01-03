This week we time-tripped 38 years to 1979. The introduction of the Sony Walkman gave us a high-quality personal way to listen to music. And there were landmark albums to hear, like Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall. Elvis Costello’s Armed Forces and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Damn the Torpedoes. We had a blizzard in Chicago and a meltdown at 3 Mile Island in Pennsylvania. Disco was on the decline and being demolished at Comiskey Park. And then there was a device unveiled that really sucked and we rushed to buy it, The Dustbuster.
Here’s our non-sucky playlist….
The Police – The Bed’s Too Big Without You
Bram Tchaikovsky – Girl Of My Dreams
Fleetwood Mac – Tusk
Roxy Music – Ain’t That So
Dave Edmunds – Girls Talk
George Harrison – Blow Away
Boomtown Rats – I Don’t Like Mondays
Patti Smith Group – So You Want To Be (A Rock And Roll Star)
Nick Lowe – Cruel To Be Kind
Eagles – I Can’t Tell You Why
Ian Gomm – Hold On
Frank Zappa – Dancin Fool
Cars – Let’s Go
Specials – Concrete Jungle
Dire Straits – Lady Writer
Electric Light Orchestra – Don’t Bring Me Down
Lene Lovich – Home
Led Zeppelin – Fool In The Rain
The Clash – Lost In The Supermarket
Steve Forbert – Romeo’s Tune
Kinks – Superman
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)
M – Pop Muzik
ZZ Top – Cheap Sunglasses
Records – Starry Eyes
Elvis Costello – Moods For Moderns
Blondie – Dreaming
Cheap Trick – Dream Police
Santana – All I Ever Wanted
Joe Jackson – Look Sharp
Talking Heads – Life During Wartime
Flash And The Pan – Hey St. Peter
Pink Floyd – Hey You
Graham Park – Passion Is No Ordinary Word