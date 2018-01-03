Elvis Costello (Danny Clinch for Blue Note Records)

This week we time-tripped 38 years to 1979. The introduction of the Sony Walkman gave us a high-quality personal way to listen to music. And there were landmark albums to hear, like Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall. Elvis Costello’s Armed Forces and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Damn the Torpedoes. We had a blizzard in Chicago and a meltdown at 3 Mile Island in Pennsylvania. Disco was on the decline and being demolished at Comiskey Park. And then there was a device unveiled that really sucked and we rushed to buy it, The Dustbuster.

Here’s our non-sucky playlist….

The Police – The Bed’s Too Big Without You

Bram Tchaikovsky – Girl Of My Dreams

Fleetwood Mac – Tusk

Roxy Music – Ain’t That So

Dave Edmunds – Girls Talk

George Harrison – Blow Away

Boomtown Rats – I Don’t Like Mondays

Patti Smith Group – So You Want To Be (A Rock And Roll Star)

Nick Lowe – Cruel To Be Kind

Eagles – I Can’t Tell You Why

Ian Gomm – Hold On

Frank Zappa – Dancin Fool

Cars – Let’s Go

Specials – Concrete Jungle

Dire Straits – Lady Writer

Electric Light Orchestra – Don’t Bring Me Down

Lene Lovich – Home

Led Zeppelin – Fool In The Rain

The Clash – Lost In The Supermarket

Steve Forbert – Romeo’s Tune

Kinks – Superman

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)

M – Pop Muzik

ZZ Top – Cheap Sunglasses

Records – Starry Eyes

Elvis Costello – Moods For Moderns

Blondie – Dreaming

Cheap Trick – Dream Police

Santana – All I Ever Wanted

Joe Jackson – Look Sharp

Talking Heads – Life During Wartime

Flash And The Pan – Hey St. Peter

Pink Floyd – Hey You

Graham Park – Passion Is No Ordinary Word