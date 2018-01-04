(Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled album is getting the reissue treatment. The deluxe reissue of 1975’s Fleetwood Mac contains rare and unreleased studio and live recordings as well as an alternate version of the full album.

To celebrate the occasion, the band shared an early version of their classic “Landslide”. This version contains many similarities to the one that ended up on the record, but nevertheless is interesting to hear how powerful of a song it was from the get go. The Fleetwood Mac deluxe reissue is due out on January 19th and is available to preorder now.

Listen to the song over at Spin.

