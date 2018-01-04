ODESZA (Photo: Jonathan Gipaya, courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

I’ve been looking forward to the first New Music Thursday and New Noise at Nine of 2018 for the last month! Some highlights for me include Brandi Carlile “The Joke” from By The Way, I Forgive You and Moby’s take on “Motherless Child” which is one of the most haunting version of this well-covered song. Check out the playlist from this week’s show below and on 93XRT ‘s Spotify page.

If you're digging what you're hearing on New Noise at Nine, see a live show and buy music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

