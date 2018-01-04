(Photo: Mark Seliger)

It shouldn’t come as much of a shock to see The Rolling Stones bringing in a lot of money when they play a show. Still, it can be jaw-dropping when you see the actual numbers.

On their recent trek through Europe, CNN reports the Stones grossed about $10 million per show on their No Filter tour. The 14-show tour sold approximately 63,000 tickets per night with the average price going for $159.

Their entire tour grossed the Stones around $120 million.

