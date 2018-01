(Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

New year, new job?

If you’re on the lookout for employment in 2018, why not consider the Friendly Confines?

The Cubs are looking to fill a slew of part-time and full-time positions including grounds crew, game and event set up crew, graphic designer, videographer, and more!

Click HERE to see the full job board.

