(Michael Lavine for Geffen Records)

If you shift Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” up to a major key, the dramatic results will change everything you know about the song.

Vimeo user Sleep Good uploaded the following video showing what the Nirvana classic sounds like when auto-tuned to a major key.

Break out the swim trunks and sandals, because this version screams “beach party!”

