(Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Breakfast With The Beatles – January 7, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand

Paul – Take It Away

George – This Song

Herb Alpert – Michelle

The Beatles – Yes It Is (Anthology)

Steve Earle – I Will

The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

Scaffold – Thank U Very Much

John – Instant Karma

The Beatles – Don’t Bother Me

The Beatles – Sgt Pepper/With A Little Help From My Friends

St. Vincent – Dig A Pony

The Beatles – Glass Onion

Paul – Junior’s Farm

The Beatles – Revolution (Anthology Promo Film)

John – Yer Blues (Rock & Roll Circus)

9 AM

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood

Fiona Apple – Across The Universe

Ringo – Imagine Me There

Paul – Front Parlour

The Beatles – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – One After 909 (Glyn Johns Mix)

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love

Paul Aka The Fireman – Sing The Changes

Bobby Darin – Beatles Medley

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever

George – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Bangla Desh)

The Beatles – Here There And Everywhere

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 7, 2018

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – THURSDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 PM – MACS ON SLADE, 117 W. SLADE ST, PALATINE

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7 PM – JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM, 700 W. MILWAUKEE ST, JEFFERSON, WISC – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – SILVER BUCKLE SALOON, 8355 INDIANAPOLIS BLVD, HIGHLAND, IND

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 PM – BLOOMINGTON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 600 N. EAST ST, BLOOMINGTON (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

