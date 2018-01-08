David Byrne has officially announced his new album American Utopia marking his first solo record since his 2004 album Grown Backwards.

American Utopia sees Byrne working alongside longtime collaborator Brian Eno as well as collaborations with Rodaidh McDonald, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jam City, Doveman, Jack Peñate and more.

In a statement about the album (via Stereogum), David Byrne said,



“Is this meant ironically? Is it a joke? Do I mean this seriously? In what way? Am I referring to the past or the future? Is it personal or political? These songs don’t describe an imaginary or possibly impossible place but rather attempt to depict the world we live in now. Many of us, I suspect, are not satisfied with that world — the world we have made for ourselves. We look around and we ask ourselves — well, does it have to be like this? Is there another way? These songs are about that looking and that asking.”

David Byrne’s new album American Utopia will be released on March 9th.

