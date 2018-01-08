‘Homecoming in Association with MusicNOW’, is an inaugural festival curated by The National and will take place in their hometown, Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 28 and 29, 2018. They will be performing two completely different shows over two evenings, and will be joined by 20+ artists across two stages at Smale Park, in addition to venues throughout the city.

During the weekend, the inaugural Homecoming event will be surrounded by several city-wide exhibitions,

special performances, and more, including many in association with the 13th installment of Bryce Dessner’s MusicNOW. Events will include an installation by ‘A Lot of Sorrow’ collaborator and Icelandic multimedia artist Ragnar Kjartansson at the Cincinnati Art Museum; a premiere of the Cincinnati Ballet with Eighth Blackbird, New York star Justin Peck, and Bryce Dessner; and a special photography exhibition featuring The National, to name a few. Details on MusicNOW offerings will be

revealed in early 2018 as well.

Enter for your chance to win a pair of passes to the festival! Tickets are on sale now. Visit NTLHOMECOMING.com for more information.